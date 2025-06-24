International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,096 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 247,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

