Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $28,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

GRMN stock opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.25. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.90 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

