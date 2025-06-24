Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $426.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.44 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

