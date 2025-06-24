Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,341 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

