International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,822 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

CIBR stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

