Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Trims Position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,284 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 170,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

