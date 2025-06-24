Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,019 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

