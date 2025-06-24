Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $729,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365,479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 584,732 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,629,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

