SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.6% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

