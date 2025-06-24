Keystone Financial Services Has $291,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

