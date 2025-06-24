Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with long track records of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and often regular dividend payments. Because these firms are typically industry leaders with solid reputations, their stock is viewed as relatively low-risk and a core holding in many portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $46.83. 151,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,640. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.62.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.00.

