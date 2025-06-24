Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PRN)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRN opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Don’t Miss These 2 Small Quantum Stocks Poised to Pop
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Profit in a Decentralized World
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- HSAs for Gym Memberships? These 3 Fitness Stocks Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.