Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PRN)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

