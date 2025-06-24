Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 0.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

