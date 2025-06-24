Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

