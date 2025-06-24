Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 2.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

