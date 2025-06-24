Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2274 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
