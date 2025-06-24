Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2274 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

