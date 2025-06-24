CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Releases Earnings Results

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CCJI stock opened at GBX 188.48 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.56. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £253.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Charlton Jones acquired 6,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,279.50 ($13,917.55). 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

