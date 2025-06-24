Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $31.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $780.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.36.

Eli Lilly and Company last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,011.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

