LBG Media (LON:LBG) Issues Earnings Results

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%.
Shares of LON LBG opened at GBX 98.07 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.38. The firm has a market cap of £206.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.
