Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $218,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,187.30. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
