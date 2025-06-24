Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $218,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,187.30. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

