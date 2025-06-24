Promising Social Media Stocks To Consider – June 21st

Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Vertiv, Omnicom Group, Expedia Group, and Innovative Eyewear are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is running online platforms for user interaction, content sharing and community building. Their market value and returns are driven by metrics such as active-user growth, engagement levels, digital-advertising revenue and data-monetization strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. 10,345,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,114. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 12,997,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,246. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.70. 1,563,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,629. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. 6,599,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,622. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 8,876,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,021. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.88. 2,560,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

LUCY stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 110,976,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,341. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUCY

Featured Stories