Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

Kroger, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Synchrony Financial, Williams-Sonoma, and Garmin are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves outdoor recreation, equipment or apparel—think makers of camping gear, hiking boots and adventure-tourism operators. By investing in these securities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending trends in leisure and outdoor activities, with performance often tied to seasonal demand, weather patterns and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,151,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,011. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.40. 6,131,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.02. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $88.11. 8,113,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of WSM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,900. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

GRMN traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $199.88. 2,155,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,452. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.49.

