The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

