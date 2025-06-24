Spirepoint Private Client LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $476.28 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

