YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,772 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

