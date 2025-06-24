Leisure Stocks To Research – June 21st

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Apollo Global Management, SRM Entertainment, and Carnival are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the leisure and hospitality sectors—such as travel, tourism, recreation, entertainment venues, hotels and cruise lines. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending and is sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,866,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

NYSE RCL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $234.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $279.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

NASDAQ SRM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,732,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,613,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

