Spirepoint Private Client LLC Sells 240 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

