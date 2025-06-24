Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sava Infond d.o.o. reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

SQM opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

