Sava Infond d.o.o. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

