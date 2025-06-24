Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.58, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

