Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

