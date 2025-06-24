Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 7,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 322,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Friday Financial increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 231,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

