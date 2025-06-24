Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

