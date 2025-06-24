Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 159,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

