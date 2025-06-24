Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $128,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $326.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

