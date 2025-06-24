Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

