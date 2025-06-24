iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 5T Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

