Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $7,855,436.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

