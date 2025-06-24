Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

