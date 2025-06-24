16,048 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by FORM Wealth Advisors LLC

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

