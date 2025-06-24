Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

