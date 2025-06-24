Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

