Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.7%

KLA stock opened at $856.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $914.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $759.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.