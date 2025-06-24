Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,969,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

