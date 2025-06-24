NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

