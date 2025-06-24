Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

