Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

