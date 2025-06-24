Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $215,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

