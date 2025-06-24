Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

