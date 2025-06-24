Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 127 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,981,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

NYSE FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

